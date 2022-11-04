Comerica Bank Sells 4,788 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 84.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 320.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

