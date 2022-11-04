Comerica Bank Sells 560 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Palomar worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 879,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palomar by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Trading Down 24.5 %

Palomar stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLMR. Barclays lifted their target price on Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $835,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,388 shares in the company, valued at $43,180,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,195,664. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

