Comerica Bank Sells 65 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $643.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $675.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $570.24 and its 200 day moving average is $581.86. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

