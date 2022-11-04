Comerica Bank Sells 8,409 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after buying an additional 757,084 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 31.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after purchasing an additional 534,272 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 8,032.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 442,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 4,887.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 27.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,052,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,113,000 after purchasing an additional 229,004 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $59.15 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.