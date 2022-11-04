Comerica Bank Takes $1.13 Million Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Arcus Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCUS opened at $24.37 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

