Comerica Bank Takes Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRBR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

