Comerica Bank Takes Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,075,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,197,000 after purchasing an additional 380,961 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.03 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,377,658. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

