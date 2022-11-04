Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of ProAssurance worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,482,000 after acquiring an additional 126,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after acquiring an additional 111,196 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 59,751 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRA opened at $21.54 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

