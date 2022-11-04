Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,677,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 82,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 4.1 %

STC stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $985.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

