Comparing Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) & Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) and Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Covestro and Essentra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Covestro alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covestro 0 7 7 0 2.50 Essentra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Covestro presently has a consensus target price of $42.56, suggesting a potential upside of 164.36%. Given Covestro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Covestro is more favorable than Essentra.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covestro 5.16% 10.94% 5.66% Essentra N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Covestro and Essentra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Covestro and Essentra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covestro $18.82 billion 0.33 $1.91 billion $2.63 6.12 Essentra $1.32 billion N/A $36.99 million N/A N/A

Covestro has higher revenue and earnings than Essentra.

Volatility & Risk

Covestro has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essentra has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Covestro beats Essentra on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covestro

(Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including precursors for coatings and adhesives, polycarbonates, MDI specialties and polyols, specialty films, elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for wind turbine, rotor blades, laptop cases, and floodlights. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

About Essentra

(Get Rating)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products. The Packaging division provides cartons, leaflets, self-adhesive labels, and printed foils for use in blister packs; and packaging and authentication solutions to the health and personal care sectors. The Filter division offers filters and packaging solutions to the roll own segments; analytical laboratory services; and e-cigarette and heat not burn solutions for next generation products. The company was formerly known as Filtrona plc and changed its name to Essentra plc in June 2013. Essentra plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.