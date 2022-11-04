Comparing OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doximity has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Doximity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBIC Co.,Ltd. 51.35% 15.72% 14.34% Doximity 41.72% 17.99% 15.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Doximity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OBIC Co.,Ltd. $797.01 million 16.96 $387.15 million $4.29 35.43 Doximity $343.55 million 14.39 $154.78 million $0.70 36.50

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity. OBIC Co.,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doximity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Doximity 2 4 11 0 2.53

Doximity has a consensus target price of $44.29, suggesting a potential upside of 73.36%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than OBIC Co.,Ltd..

Summary

Doximity beats OBIC Co.,Ltd. on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

