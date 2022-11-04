Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTC:CMDXF – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.85. 19,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 7,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

