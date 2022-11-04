ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

ContraFect Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.35. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

