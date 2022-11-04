Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) were down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.98 and last traded at C$5.03. Approximately 1,161,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 654,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$570.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.