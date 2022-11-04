Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Trading Down 1.9%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.98 and last traded at C$5.03. Approximately 1,161,608 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 654,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$570.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

