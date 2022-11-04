Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Copa were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 195.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 63.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $5,394,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 10.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 603,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPA opened at $74.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $693.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

