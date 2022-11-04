Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Down 0.6%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 5,015,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 2,474,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61.

About Corcel

(Get Rating)

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as 100% interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.