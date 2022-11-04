Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,689 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Counter Press Acquisition were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,472,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,016,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition during the first quarter worth $544,000.

Shares of CPAQU stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Counter Press Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

