Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of CUZ opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

