Cowen Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $35.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.36% from the company’s current price.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 136.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DraftKings by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

