Cowen Lowers Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $25.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 132.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENVX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

Enovix stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Enovix has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,031 shares in the company, valued at $28,133,134.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,791,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock worth $2,079,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after buying an additional 170,248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after buying an additional 157,167 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 113.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after buying an additional 1,499,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 37,078 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

