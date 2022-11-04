CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CPSH opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.