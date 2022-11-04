CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of CPSH opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

