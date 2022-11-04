Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) PT Lowered to $410.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $430.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $445.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.32 and a 200 day moving average of $522.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $397.58 and a one year high of $703.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.14 by $1.78. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 54.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.