Credit Suisse Group Boosts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $143.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGCO. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

NYSE AGCO opened at $118.11 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.63 and a 200-day moving average of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AGCO by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

