Credit Suisse Group Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $174.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.46.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

