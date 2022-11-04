Credit Suisse Group Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $154.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.35% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.44.

ABNB opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

