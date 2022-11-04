Credit Suisse Group Raises ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $92.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s previous close.

ARCB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 46.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $650,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.