CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $70.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

CRSP opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $95.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,754,926.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. Creative Planning grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 402.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 87,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 524.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 80,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

