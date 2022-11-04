CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.4 %

CRWD stock opened at $141.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.71 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

