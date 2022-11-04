Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 15.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $73.68 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

