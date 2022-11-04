Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $158.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,789,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

