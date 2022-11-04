Curaleaf (CURLF) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Curaleaf to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -10.31% -7.42% -3.93% Curaleaf Competitors 475.54% -6.92% 112.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Curaleaf and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 2 9 0 2.82 Curaleaf Competitors 187 525 717 41 2.42

Valuation & Earnings

Curaleaf presently has a consensus price target of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 175.99%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 159.99%. Given Curaleaf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Curaleaf and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.21 billion -$101.73 million -27.84 Curaleaf Competitors $264.14 million -$80.24 million -9.70

Curaleaf has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curaleaf rivals beat Curaleaf on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. It offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. The company also provides hemp-based CBD products. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 134 dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites in 22 states of the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

