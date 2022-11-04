Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CURLF. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $13.70 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.27.

Curaleaf Price Performance

CURLF opened at $5.29 on Monday. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.84.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

