Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 108.00 to 107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.30.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

