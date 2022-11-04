Darin Lippoldt Sells 10,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,711.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darin Lippoldt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $124.11 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $125.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

