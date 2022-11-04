Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

Datadog Stock Up 0.7 %

DDOG stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,508.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,184. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Datadog by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Datadog by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Datadog by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

