Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.80.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY opened at C$40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.00 and a twelve month high of C$40.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.63. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.76.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$801.80 million during the quarter.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

