DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,367 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 32.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 89.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 9.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

