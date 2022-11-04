DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 151,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. RVB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,571.43%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

