DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 78.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Wix.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Wix.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $207.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

