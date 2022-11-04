DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SKT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SKT opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 225.65%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

