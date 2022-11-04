DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $233,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,778.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

