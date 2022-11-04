DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $40.25 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $426.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

