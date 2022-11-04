DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $311,000 Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in California Resources were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 692,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in California Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after purchasing an additional 576,042 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 624,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 532,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in California Resources by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after purchasing an additional 212,050 shares during the last quarter.

CRC opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRC shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

