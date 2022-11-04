DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $319,000 Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $44.91 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

