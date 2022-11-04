DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $366,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 157,485 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,581,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

