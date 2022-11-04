DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $379,000 Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 10,161.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupa Software to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.15.

Shares of COUP opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $247.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

