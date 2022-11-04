DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $386,000 Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,914,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,411,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,445,000 after purchasing an additional 282,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 894,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $20.41.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.