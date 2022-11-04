DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $395,000 Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

WGO opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

