DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $402,000 Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5,908.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 13.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Compass Point cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 0.61. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 424.02%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

